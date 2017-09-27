'John Deery and the Heads' to launch new album this weekend

Derry band, 'John Deery and The Heads' are set to release their brand new album 'Nothing Permanent Lasts' in the Nerve Centre on Saturday.

John and his band will be joined by special guests and there will be support performances from local duo 'Waldorf & Cannon' and Colm Herron.

'Nothing Permanent Lasts' was created with help from Crowdfunder and has received widespread praise from fans and critics, being touted as the band’s finest album yet.

Featuring John’s own original artwork and design, the album will be available on CD and for the first time vinyl at the launch.

There will be a celebratory atmosphere, as the band brings together several of the contributors to the album and puts on a live show to remember.

With songs like the title track ‘Nothing Permanent Lasts’, ‘Just Kids’ and ‘Circles’ already enjoying regular radio play on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster, the band are set to make a big impact with this album, so keep your eyes peeled and come along to the launch.

The launch and concert are in Derry’s Nerve Centre on Saturday September 30; doors open at 8:30pm and tickets are £10 and £5 to crowdfunder supporters.

For more information visit www.johndeeryandtheheads.com