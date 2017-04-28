Mike and the Mechanics frontman Paul Carrack to play Derry

Mike and the Mechanics front Paul Carrack will make his Derry debut later this year.

The Sheffield-born musician will play the Millennium Forum on October 20. In the course 40-plus-year career has included working with legendary artists including Elton John, Eric Clapton, Squeeze, Roxy Music, the Eagles, Diana Ross, The Smiths and Nick Lowe.

While contributing vocals to Mike and the Mechanics during the years 1985 to 2004, Carrack sang hits ‘Silent Running’ and ‘Over My Shoulder’ (which he co-wrote), in addition to ‘The Living Years’.

As a solo artist, Carrack has an impressive critically-acclaimed body of work, with 17 albums spanning the decades from 1980 to 2016.

This Christmas a new version of ‘The Living Years’, which he has re-recorded with the London Hospices Choir, will be released with all proceeds going to the Hospices.

A staple of the Radio 2 playlist with millions of Spotify plays, including two million alone of his single ‘One In A Million’, Paul’s relevance and increasing popularity as a solo artist is undeniable. A 24-date tour playing major venues is scheduled for February and March and will be the most extensive and significant solo tour of his career. Luckily for us, there’s no stopping Paul Carrack.

Tickets, priced priced at £25 and £30, go on sale tomorrow (Saturday, 29th April) from the Box Office, by phone 71 264455 or by visiting millenniumforum.co.uk.