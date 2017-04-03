Music: George Ezra announces Derry gig

Singer songwriter George Ezra will bring his ‘Top Secret Tour’ to the Derry next month.

The ‘Budapest’ singer will make his debut at Millennium Forum on Saturday, May 27 as part of a jaunt around Ireland which kicks off in Belfast before travelling to Dublin and Limerick.

“There is no need for me to point out the fact that I’ve been fairly quiet over the last year,” says George. “But I’d like to reassure you all that I’ve been beavering away at what will one day be my second record. It took a second to work out what it was that I wanted to write about, and then how to approach the writing and recording process.”

“I don’t want to give too much away regarding the record, but I do want to invite you all to join me on my first tour back. This tour will be like no other that I have done before for many reasons, but mostly because it will be the first time that a lot of brand new songs are played live.

"There will be a few new band members and we will be working out what the best set list is and what the best way to present the songs will be. We will focus less on smoke and mirrors and more on building the best show that we possibly can. We will of course be playing all of the classic George Ezra singalong numbers too!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 7th April from www.ticketmaster.ie and are priced £24.00 (standing) and £26.00 (seated) - booking fees may apply. Pre-sale begins 9am, 5 April (sign up by 12pm, 4 April for access via http://www.ticketmaster.ie/promo/y5k7f8). General sale from 9am, 7 April. Visit www.georgeezra.com & www.ticketmaster.ie for full ticket information.