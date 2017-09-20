MUSIC | Nadine Coyle meme sends Twitter into meltdown

Twitter went into meltdown on Tuesday when Derry pop music star, Nadine Coyle, published a tweet poking fun at herself.

Nadine tweeted a still image showing her using a telephone in the video for her new single 'Go To Work' which was released earlier this month.

READ MORE: Derry's Nadine Coyle defends former 'Girls Aloud' band-mate Sarah Harding

"I'm sorry, the old Nadine can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because she's still looking for her passport."

Nadine's tweet to her 340,000 plus Twitter followers was re-tweeted more than 350 times and liked by more than 1,100 people.

The tweet was in reference to what happened in 2002 when it was discovered that Nadine lied about her age in order to secure a place in Irish pop band 'Six'.

The incident was part of the Irish version of entertainment show, 'Popstars'.

When asked to prove her age by providing her passport, Nadine said she could not find it.

Things did however work out as Nadine would go on to become part of 'Girls Aloud' - one of the most successful girl bands of the last 20 years.

READ MORE: Derry accent voted SEXIEST in Ireland