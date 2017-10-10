Nadine Coyle accused of 'miming' on 'Lorraine'

Derry singing star, Nadine Coyle, has been accused of "miming" her new single on ITV breakfast show, 'Lorraine'.

Nadine, 32, started off her entrance by strutting down the corridors of ITV headquarters in London and began to sing her new single 'Go To Work'.

However, after the performance was over, presenter Lorraine Kelly said: "That was live vocals. People are tweeting in and saying that's too good."

One viewer tweeted: "Just watched #nadinecoyle On #lorraine... What's with the eighties suits? And the miming ?!"

Another lady said: "Live vocals? Was I watching something completely different @ITVLorraine Nadine Coyle was miming!"

The negative feedback didn't stop there: "Nadine Coyle miming this god awful song on @ITVLorraine #tooearlyforthis," said another woman.

Nadine responded to her critics via Twitter a while later: "Thank you all for your lovely messages about Lorraine & yes I was singing live, I am very flattered some of you thought otherwise."