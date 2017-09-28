Nadine Coyle to perform at famous fireworks extravaganza in England

Derry singer, Nadine Coyle, will headline the Gunwharf Quays fireworks extravaganza in Portsmouth in November.

Nadine, 32, will perform her new single 'Go To Work' at the concert.

The annual fireworks display at Gunwharf Quarys is famous throughout England.

Nadine's new single, 'Go To Work' charted at No. 23 in the iTunes singles chart when it was released on September 8.

