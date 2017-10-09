Nadine Coyle wants to form new pop act with her sisters

Derry singing star, Nadine Coyle, has she would like to set-up a new girl band with her sisters.
In an interview with 4Music's Trending Live, Nadine expressed an interest in emulating Amercian pop-rock band 'Haim', which comprises of three sisters.
"I absolutely love Haim, they are so talented," said Nadine.
"I adore them because they are three sisters and I've two sisters. I think we should be in a family band together too like Haim," added the 32 year-old singer.
Nadine, who enjoyed global success with girl-band 'Girls Aloud', released her latest single, 'Go To Work', last month.
