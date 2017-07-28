Paddy Nash at Cottage Sessions

Local music legend Paddy Nash will bring his spell-binding live show to the ‘Cottage Sessions’ this weekend.

Paddy Nash will perform his old hits alongside new material taken from his solo album ‘Gate Fever’, which was released in June.

The local sing-songwriter can’t wait to experience the intimate setting of the Cottage Sessions. “I’m really looking forward to it” he admitted.

“The Cottage Sessions is playing a crucial role not only for old boys like me to get a platform but for up and coming talent as well.

“It’s great to have bars that support live original acts but this is going the extra mile and building the night totally around the artistes.”

Cottage Sessions takes place in The Cottage in the Craft Village tomorrow (Saturday) from 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.cottagesessions.com