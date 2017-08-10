Paul Brady announces Derry concert

Irish singer-songwriter, Paul Brady, has announced he will perform a concert in Derry in November.

Brady, 70, will also release his first studio album in seven years at the beginning of September - the album is called 'Unfinished Business'.

A former pupil at St. Columb's College, Brady is from Strabane, and is revered as a musician all over the world.

Some of Brady's most popular songs include 'Nobody Knows', 'The Island' and 'Nothing But The Same Old Story'.

Brady will perform in the Millennium Forum on November 20.

Tickets go on sale on August 17 at 9a.m.