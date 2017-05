Chris Cornell, singer in rock bands 'Soundgarden' and 'Audioslave' has died aged 52, it has been confirmed.

Cornell's death was described as "sudden" and "unexpected" by his representative, Brian Bumbery.

Cornell, who is thought to have performed at a concert hours before his death, was one of the pioneers of the grunge era of music throughout the 1990s.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.