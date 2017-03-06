‘Steps’ and ‘The Vengaboys’ announce concert in North

Nineties pop sensation ‘Steps’ will perform a concert in the North of Ireland later this year.

‘Steps’ and popular Dutch Eurodance group, ‘The Vengaboys’ will play then SSE Arena, Belfast on November 14.

The two groups came to prominence in later 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as ‘Tragedy’, ‘One For Sorrow’, ‘We Like To Party’ and ‘We’re Going To Ibiza’.

The group is also due to release their new album ‘Tears on the Dancefloor’ next month.

“This is the album we think our fans have been waiting for. It was very important for us to have a hint of the past but to try to blend it into modern day music,” said ‘Steps’ ahead of the album release.

“We think Steps are a little bit of what everyone needs right now. We can’t wait to take the new album plus all our favourite hits out on the road.”

A pre-sale of tickets is available to anyone who signs up to the ‘Steps’ mailing list.

Tickets will go on general release at 9am on Friday March 10 on Ticketmaster.