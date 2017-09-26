Stereophonics announce Belfast date as part of major UK arena tour

Widely known as one of Britain’s best live bands, Stereophonics have announced they are coming to Belfast as part of a major UK arena tour, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday at 9am.

The renowned band will tour early 2018 and are set to visit Belfast on March 15 following the release their new album ‘Scream Above The Sounds’.

The news comes 20 years after their debut ‘Word Gets Around’ with Stereophonics 10th studio album released October 27 via Parlophone Records.

This follows ‘Keep The Village Alive’ which went straight to number 1 when it was released in 2015 and became their sixth chart-topper after ‘Performance and Cocktails’ (1999), ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’ (2001) ‘You Gotta Go There To Come Back’ (2003), ‘Language. Sex. Violence. Other?’ (2005) and ‘Pull The Pin’ (2007).

‘Scream Above The Sounds’ was primarily recorded in the band’s HQ in west London with a further session at RAK Studios.

Created with the help of regular collaborator Jim Lowe, it’s an album in which creative sonic touches add to the band’s emphasis on songwriting and melody.

Meanwhile, Stereophonics have been touring and performing to sell-out crowds across the globe.

This summer alone they headlined Kendal Calling, Y Not Festival and Victorious Festival plus took to the stage at BBC 2 Live In Hyde Park.

Tickets for the Belfast show at SSE Arena on Thursday, March 15 2018 go on sale this Friday, September 29 ay 9am.

Visit ticketmaster.ie and ssearenabelfast.com for tickets.