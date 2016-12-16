VIDEO - Inishowen girls’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ video goes viral

A video of two young women from Inishowen performing iconic Christmas song ‘Fairytale of New York’ has gone viral.

Caitlin McLaughlin, 18, and friend Chloe McCarron, 20, are from Burnfoot and Drumfries respectively.

Chloe McCarron (left) and friend Caitlin McLaughlin.

The two friends are in a band together called ‘Velvet Rosé’ and in the last 18 months they have performed all over Derry and Inishowen.

Chloe is currently studying Music in Manchester while Scoil Mhuire Buncrana student Caitlin is preparing herself for the leaving cert next year.

As a result of Chloe studying in Manchester the friends have been unable to perform together for more than three months.

However, earlier this week, Chloe returned home to Donegal for the Christmas holidays.

Chloe was on her way to perform a few songs in a Derry city centre bar but called to see friend Caitlin first.

The friends decided, with it being Christmas, to sing a version of ‘Fairytale of New York - the song made famous by The Pogues and Kirsty MacCool back in 1987.

Caitlin’s mum Maureen McLaughlin recorded the performance and it was then posted to Facebook.

The video was shared on Facebook on Tuesday December 13 and at the time of publishing this article it had been viewed more than 122,000 times by people from all over the world.

“This is one of the best versions I have ever heard of ‘Fairytale of New York’,” commented one well wisher.

“This is simply stunning - please release on iTunes,” added another.