VIDEO: Phil Coulter and Damian McGinty dedicate performance of ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ to Martin McGuinness and Ryan McBride

Derry singers Phil Coulter and Damian McGinty dedicated a recent performance of ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ to the late Martin McGuinness and Ryan McBride.

The pair were performing in San Francisco in the U.S.A. at the weekend when they moved an audience with a heartfelt performance of the song, which was written by Coulter.

‘The Town I Loved So Well’ is about Coulter’s life growing up in Derry and it’s set against a backdrop of the Troubles.

Derry was thrust into mourning last week when Derry City F.C. captain, Ryan McBride died suddenly. The city was dealt a further blow two days later when news emerged of the death of former deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness. Both men were laid to rest in the City Cemetery.

Damian McGinty, who shot to fame as Rory Flanagan in the hit American television series ‘Glee’ in 2011, explained the significance of the performance to his fans on Facebook.

“Last week was a tough week for my hometown, Derry, Ireland,” said Damian.

Damian McGinty (left) and Phil Coulter pictured performing 'The Town I Loved So Well' in San Francisco.

“We lost two of our biggest and best leaders. As a message of solidarity to our people, and with respect to the bereaved families, Phil Coulter and I got together in San Francisco, California, on Sunday night, for a special one-off performance of Phil’s classic, ‘The Town I Loved So Well.’

“Rest in peace Martin McGuinness and Ryan McBride - thanks for everything.”