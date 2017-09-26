Cinema screening for Derry man’s short film

A critically acclaimed short film which explores how a Derry man deals with love, loss and pain will be screened in the city later this week.

‘Inhale’, by Derry-born artist and filmmaker Sean Mullan, tells the story of his uncle Jim Mullan who, through horses, feels an “irrepressible duty to move in harmony with his pain.”

Sean Mullan says: “After losing his wife and daughter, the film explores Jim’s strength of character and what he has learned about life through his horses and the new perspectives on hope they have given him.”

The 15 minute feature recently received its world premiere at the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Sean Mullan says he created the short documentary film after being selected to take part in the Scottish Documentary Institute’s ‘Bridging the Gap’ project in association with Northern Ireland Screen.

Only 14 filmmakers were selected from across the UK and, after a three month workshop, he was shortlisted among seven final participants to create his work.

This Thursday, at Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry (6.30pm-8pm), “Inhale” will be screened alongside four other Irish short films.

Also on the bill are ‘Breathe’, by James Doherty, ‘Mirium’, by Myrid Carten, ‘Bucket’, by Michael Barwise and ‘The Climb’, by Lynne Davison.

Tickets for the event are £7 and all proceeds will be donated to the new North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.