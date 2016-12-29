Fr. Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon gives Derry the thumbs up

‘Father Ted’ actor, Ardal O’Hanlon, featured Derry in his new travel programme for Channel 4, ‘Ireland With Ardal Hanlon’.

O’Hanlon, who is best known for playing Father Dougal McGuire in ‘Fr. Ted’ from 1995 to 1998, visited the city where he met with people involved in organising Derry’s iconic Hallowe’en celebrations.

Ardal O'Hanlon pictured in the Diamond for Channel 4 television programme 'Ireland With Ardal O'Hanlon'. (Photo: Channel 4)

“In 2015 a national American newspaper voted Derry the best place in the world to celebrate Hallowe’en - not bad going for a city you’d have thought twice about visiting 30 years ago,” said the Monaghan born comedian.

Derry featured in episode three of the television programme on Wednesday evening.

Donegal’s Mount Errigal also featured in the episode. O’Hanlon revealed that as a young man he spent many summers in the Gaeltacht region and said he had climbed Mount Errigal many times.

If you would like to watch ‘Ireland With Ardal O’Hanlon’ visit Catch Up On Channel 4.