‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Vaughan passes away

British actor, Peter Vaughan, who was best known for roles in hit television series ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Porridge’ has died at the age of 93.

Vaughan played Maester Aemon in ‘Game of Thrones’ which was filmed on location in Northern Ireland.

A statement from his agent, Sally Long-Innes, said: “This is to confirm that very sadly Peter Vaughan passed away at approximately 10.30 this morning [Tuesday].

“He died peacefully with his family around him.”

Vaughan was born Peter Ohm on April 4 1924 in Shropshire.

The talented actor also had parts in Terry Gilliam’s ‘Brazil’ and Sam Peckinpah’s ‘Straw Dogs’.