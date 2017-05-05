IN PICTURES: Movie premiere of 'The Journey'

A film about the relationship between Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness premiered in Belfast on Thursday.
Below is a selection of photos from the event which took place during the Belfast Film Festival.
A film about the relationship between Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness premiered in Belfast on Thursday.
Below is a selection of photos from the event which took place during the Belfast Film Festival.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.