'Irish EastEnders' sends social media into overdrive

A television series described as the 'Irish EastEnders' sent social media into overdrive when it aired for the first time on RTE on Sunday evening.

'Redwood' is a British-Irish production based on two characters from hit British soap-opera, 'Eastenders'.

The six part series focuses on Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) who goes to Ireland with husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to search for her long lost son in the fictional Irish village of Redwater.

"I thought 'Redwood' was intriguing, beautifully shot and well acted," Tweeted one happy viewer.

However, some viewers were not best pleased with Sunday's opening episode.

"The only thing missing was a drunken leprechaun dancing a reel at a crossroads. This was stereotypical muck of the worst kind. Rubbish," said a disgruntled individual on Twitter.

'Redwood' will start on BBC1 on Thursday May 18 at 8.00p.m.