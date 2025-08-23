30 great pictures from Foyle Pride parade 2025 in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 18:15 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 18:24 BST
Pictured are participants and onlookers at the Foyle Pride parade and post-parade celebrations in Derry on Saturday afternoon.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The 2025 Foyle Pride Parade makes its way down Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square.. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The 2025 Foyle Pride Parade makes its way down Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square.. Photo: George Sweeney

The 2025 Foyle Pride Parade makes its way down Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square.. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The 2025 Foyle Pride Parade makes its way down Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square.. Photo: George Sweeney

2. The 2025 Foyle Pride Parade makes its way down Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square.. Photo: George Sweeney

The 2025 Foyle Pride Parade makes its way down Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square.. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers take part in the 2025 Foyle Pride Parade. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Revellers take part in the 2025 Foyle Pride Parade. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers take part in the 2025 Foyle Pride Parade. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers take part in the 2025 Foyle Pride Parade. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Revellers take part in the 2025 Foyle Pride Parade. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers take part in the 2025 Foyle Pride Parade. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice