ARC Fitness Running Club Reaches First Milestone of Couch to 5K

ARC Fitness, the local addiction recovery service focused on transforming the lives of those impacted by addiction, is celebrating a significant milestone as its community running club prepares to complete its first ‘Couch to 5K’ journey at the Derry Parkrun.

Launched in February of this year, the ARC Running Club, which meets three times a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30pm, and Saturdays at 11am, was designed to encourage movement, connection, and wellbeing within the ARC community.

Currently made up of individuals from both recovery and family support backgrounds, the club has already achieved progress with members who once struggled to run at all are now confidently completing 5Ks. Some members have also signed up for the Waterside Half Marathon in September 2025.

Supported by the Gillen Family Trust, the running club operates under the guidance of volunteer coaches Aidy McMenamin, Marty Hagan, Ciaran Graham, and Sammy McAnaney.

One of the coaches and ARC graduate Adrian McMenamin said, “The importance of the club can’t be overstated. It’s about more than just running, it’s about connection, support, and growth. For many of our members, it started with them barely making it 100 metres, and now they’re smashing 5Ks.

I myself came through the ARC Fitness programme in 2022, and running has always been a big part of my life so when Gary asked me to help coordinate the club, I jumped at the chance. It’s been a real team effort, and I’m grateful to those who help make the group what it is. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

A club participant, Ciara Jones, commented, she said, “I always admired runners, but my own self-doubt, fitness level, and confidence held me back. I then joined the ARC Running Club earlier this year and now after every session, I feel freedom, pride, and achievement.

The support from the team at ARC is also fantastic, no matter your ability or fitness level, they’ve encouraged me week after week to put my fears and doubts aside and just simply show up and I’m a better version of myself because of it.

For anyone considering giving it a go I would 100% say go for it. Don’t lower your ceiling with doubt, you won't regret it!”

Another member, Eunan Francis, echoed the sentiment, “I've been working hard this past year to improve my physical and mental health and a few trusted friends kept encouraging me to try running. And while I've never been a fan of cardio, I decided to trust their advice and give it a go.

I honestly didn’t get how anyone could enjoy running, until I tried it for myself. I’ve now just completed my first 10K and I couldn’t be more proud. The camaraderie in the group is also infectious, we lift each other up, and we all run better for it. I really encourage other like, minded folks who are trying to better themselves to come along. You'll amaze yourself at what you can achieve and before you know it, you'll be the one motivating the next person.”

Starting from this coming June, ARC Fitness plans to open a limited number of spaces to the public to join the club, inviting others from the wider Derry community to experience the mental and physical benefits of running in a recovery-focused space.

Whether you're in recovery, supporting a loved one, or simply want to be part of a positive and empowering movement, the ARC Running Club welcomes you.

For more information on ARC Fitness or to express interest in the club, visit: https://www.arcfitness.uk. Or email: [email protected].