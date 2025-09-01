ARC Fitness set to host 2025 'Recovery in Motion' conference as part of #IronSharpensIron campaign

Derry/Londonderry-based addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated “Recovery in Motion” Conference, taking place on Wednesday, September 17 at the Millennium Forum.

This year’s conference is part of ARC’s bold new year-long campaign, ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’, which aims to empower those struggling with addiction to break free from isolation and find strength through connection and community. ARC believes that “addiction is a battle no one should fight alone”, and this conference reflects its ongoing commitment to championing meaningful recovery throughout the North West and beyond.

ARC’s 2025 “Recovery in Motion” Conference, which is supported by The National Lottery Community Fund NI and the Public Health Agency, will once again bring together thought leaders, professionals, and individuals with lived experience to share insight, challenge stigma, and promote hope. The one-day event will feature a line-up of powerful keynote speakers, panel discussions, and presentations from addiction, recovery, and mental health services across the UK.

This year’s keynote Speakers Include: Andy Perkins, the Director of Figure 8 Consultancy: Jade Wye, Speaker and Co-Founder of the BBC’s Hooked Podcast: Rory Sloan, founder of Resolute Minds: Kendra Grey, CEO of BAC O’Connor Centre: Jamie Wallace, Manager at Western Health & Social Care Trust: Darren O’Brien, from SMART Recovery Ireland and Sharon Barr, an ARC Fitness Family Support Advocate.

These speakers represent a dynamic blend of lived experience, clinical expertise, and grassroots activism, all united by a shared commitment to recovery, connection, and human potential.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Strategic Coordinator of ARC Fitness, and host of the conference, says: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the ‘Recovery in Motion’ Conference back to the Millennium Forum this September as part of our year long #IronSharpensIron campaign.

"This year at ARC we’ve been focusing on recognising the transformative power of community, when we come together, we’re stronger. We see first hand, the courage it takes every day to continue towards recovery, and this conference is about reminding people that recovery is not only possible, it’s powerful.”

The event will also mark a special moment in ARC’s calendar as the organisation continues to grow its reach, impact, and partnerships in the fight for recovery and against stigma.

Tickets for the conference are priced at £6 and are available to purchase here.

For more information about ARC Fitness, the ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ campaign, or how to get involved, visit: https://arcfitness.uk/.