Aromatherapy specialist is excited to be joining the Derry Guildhall Craft Fair

Guildhall Craft fair goers have the chance of picking up the gift of wellbeing this Christmas with local aromatherapy specialist ‘I AM SELF-CARE.’

The annual event returns to the Guildhall from the 22nd to 24th November and the Quigley’s Point based company are one of a number of new crafters taking part.

In 2021 Edelle Harrigan Edgar started up her scented aromatherapy company which has reportedly been a big hit across the country.

Edelle’s award winning business creates products that include aromatherapy roller oils, essential oil blends, pillow/room mists, aromatherapy reed diffusers, aromatherapy inhalers, shower steamers, lotion bars, facial oils and bath and body oils.

She has also delivered Essential Oil Product Making Workshops teaching people how to use essential oils in their daily life effectively and one to one Aromatherapy Consultations for people to learn how aromatherapy products can improve their self-care and wellbeing.

“I had started to make my own products for family and friends during Lockdown in 2021, they loved them and off the back of that I decided I wanted to turn it into a business,” she explains.

“They are aromatherapy products to support your self-care and wellbeing and are made from 100% natural ingredients, created to aid relaxation, promote calmness and balance or to energise your body and mind for the day ahead.

“Before I started to sell to the public, I qualified firstly as an Essential Oils Specialist then progressed to Certified Aromatherapist to learn more about the chemistry of essential oils and get a better understanding of how they affect our whole body holistically.

“I initially promoted the products online through an Instagram and Facebook page which helped me build up a following and connect with customers throughout Ireland and the UK and from there I set up my business website where people could buy the products.

“Things opened up after lockdown in 2022 and I first connected face to face with customers through the Walled City Market in Guildhall Square, my products are all very sensory so this was an ideal opportunity for customers to test and smell the products.

“The Market was a great chance to speak with other similar small business owners and shortly after, I began to stock at Walled City Crafters in the Craft Village, City of Derry Airport, the Shandon Hotel and Amelia’s Craft in Letterkenny.”

The Guildhall Craft Fair will showcase a wide range of bespoke craft items created by craft design-makers and artisan food producers throughout Ireland. The fair is renowned for attracting a large number of visitors looking for that special gift or purchase for Christmas and Edelle is excited at the prospect of connecting with them.

“The Guildhall is a stunning setting,” she added. “With the Main Hall decorated for Christmas and local choirs providing the music it will be a beautiful backdrop to exhibit at.

“I think people understand the importance of shopping local and keeping money in our local economy and this is an opportunity to support local traders this Christmas. It’s a great chance for me to sell my products and network with the other traders who will be there.”

To view Edelle’s full range of products or order online visit iamselfcare.co.uk or follow I AM SELF-CARE on Facebook and Instagram.

The Guildhall Craft Fair marks the start of a packed programme of events to celebrate Christmas in Derry and Strabane, visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas for full details.