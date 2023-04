The sight at the Guildhall Square, during the Brides Across The Bridge World Record. (2804-GMI-01)

31 great pictures from Brides Across The Bridge in Derry 2013

It was the City of Culture year and one of the highlights saw hundreds of ‘brides’ turn out in wedding attire at the end of April 10 years ago this week for a very special big day as Derry attempted a new World Record. And it was all for a good cause in aid of the Foyle Hospice.