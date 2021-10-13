Channel 4 releases sneak preview of upcoming prison drama 'Screw' starring Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell alongside the rest of the cast of the new TV series.

The 'Derry Girls' star plays a 21-year-old trainee officer in a busy men’s prison in the 6x60’ drama from STV Studios, by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve).

At the head of a group of embattled prison officer ‘screws’ is Leigh (Nina Sosanya – His Dark Materials, Little Birds) a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population, according to Channel 4.

Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh Prison enters Rose (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – Derry Girls),. It’s a baptism of fire even for this street smart young woman.

She joins fellow screws Ali (Faraz Ayub - Line of Duty, Bodyguard), Gary (Stephen Wight - I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Don (Ron Donachie - Titanic, Game of Thrones), and Jackie (Laura Checkley- King Gary, Detectorists).

'Screw' is an STV Studios production for Channel 4, commissioned by Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama and overseen by Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor. Rob Williams is Creator, Lead Writer and Executive Producer, with Karla Crome and Roanne Bardsley completing the writing team.

Tom Vaughan (Dr Foster) and Jordan Hogg (Ackley Bridge) and directing. Sarah Brown is Executive Producer for STV Studios (The Victim, Elizabeth is Missing) and Brian Kaczynski, Producer (The Cry, Peaky Blinders). Banijay Rights will manage global distribution for the series.