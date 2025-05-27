A Derry artist is to launch a new exhibition of works at UV Arts Centre – Garden of Reflection Gallery on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Farrell’s Moods & Monochromes fine art exhibition will be launched on Friday, May 30 from 7pm to 9pm at the venue located at 16 Bishop Street.

The exhibition will run until June 19 and can be visited Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said Farrell’s work “provokes imagination and interpretation while seeking to capture the aesthetic and the beautiful”.

Derry artist Brian Farrell.

"He is interested in solitary figures and faces in close up which he captures in great detail, suggesting introspection and the state of being alone.

“He often expresses autobiographical emotions in his work. Heavily influenced by the Expressionists and interested in glances and visage, Brian seeks to encapsulate specific moods and emotions with a modern style, a sometimes dark visual content, and abstract colours.

“Brian Farrell is a painter who captures the aesthetic and beauty in images of solitary figures that penetrate surface detail to explore themes of introspection and resilience.

"Brian has a particular talent for capturing mood and emotion with a modern style, a direct engagement with inner worlds, and an often unexpected use of colour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this, Farrell's most recent body of work, he bares his soul on canvas, “using bold strokes to reveal his innermost secrets and vulnerabilities through an uncompromising, frenetic brush that reflects a journey through his own mental health marked by anxiety, paranoia, and depression”.

Speaking about the exhibition, the spokesperson added: “Unusually, his images are pared down to their essence; to emphasise the importance of the lines of his chosen vocation, where black and white ignite his internal emotions.”

“Drawing from the rawness of Käthe Kollwitz and the abstract expressionism of Franz Kline, these works transform terrible circumstances into something more positive and meaningful which offer the viewer a stark, authentic reflection of Farrell's current emotional reality.”

“Each painting is very personal, a part of the artist, a constant observation of heads, eyes, and movement, capturing moods and meanings with endless possibilities, where the process itself reinforces the vitality.”

‘The Urban Art Gallery’ hosts a series of workshops and demonstrations, and a School for Street Art, promoting and educating people and places via street art and contemporary mural arts, in addition to having an alternative art store stocking all the tools required to create colossal art and also a podcast studio that can be booked by local creatives and businesses.

UV Arts aims to educate, promote and change perceptions of public spaces via street art, graffiti and contemporary mural arts. Specialising in large scale outdoor murals, advertising and community-driven initiatives, Karl Porter and his team are involved in many creative and collaborative projects across the North West.