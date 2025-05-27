Derry artist Brian Farrell to showcase works at UV Arts Centre – Garden of Reflection Gallery
Brian Farrell’s Moods & Monochromes fine art exhibition will be launched on Friday, May 30 from 7pm to 9pm at the venue located at 16 Bishop Street.
The exhibition will run until June 19 and can be visited Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.
A spokesperson said Farrell’s work “provokes imagination and interpretation while seeking to capture the aesthetic and the beautiful”.
"He is interested in solitary figures and faces in close up which he captures in great detail, suggesting introspection and the state of being alone.
“He often expresses autobiographical emotions in his work. Heavily influenced by the Expressionists and interested in glances and visage, Brian seeks to encapsulate specific moods and emotions with a modern style, a sometimes dark visual content, and abstract colours.
“Brian Farrell is a painter who captures the aesthetic and beauty in images of solitary figures that penetrate surface detail to explore themes of introspection and resilience.
"Brian has a particular talent for capturing mood and emotion with a modern style, a direct engagement with inner worlds, and an often unexpected use of colour.”
In this, Farrell's most recent body of work, he bares his soul on canvas, “using bold strokes to reveal his innermost secrets and vulnerabilities through an uncompromising, frenetic brush that reflects a journey through his own mental health marked by anxiety, paranoia, and depression”.
Speaking about the exhibition, the spokesperson added: “Unusually, his images are pared down to their essence; to emphasise the importance of the lines of his chosen vocation, where black and white ignite his internal emotions.”
