It'll be some spectacle if the ‘Squad Ghouls’ project manages to smash the current World Record attempt of 560 ghosts in one place.

And Derry has form on this front, having already secured a number of world records in years past, including the most Santas in one place which saw over 13,000 gathered in the city centre dressed as Father Christmas.

In April of this year the city also took the Most Astronauts in One Place world record title with 716 turning out as space travellers at Bay Road Park during Our Place In Space.

The #SquadGhouls world's largest gathering of ghosts attempt will take place at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Sunday, October 30 from 11.30am to 1pm, with pre-registration for free via Eventbrite required.

Those taking part are advised they have to pre-register with free tickets available via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/squadghouls-tickets-443399207967?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The organisers stated: "Take part in one of the most spooktacular events of the year as we attempt to break the current record of 560 people dressed as ghosts. From 11:30am, visit the centre (along with your booking confirmation), and from 12:00pm, we will begin our count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghosts are a regular feature of Derry's Halloween, here depicted in a previous Halloween Street Carnival Parade. (Photo by Lorcan Doherty)

"Plus, there will be spot prizes on the day for: Best #SquadGhouls (for groups of 3 or more); Best Duo; Best Mini Ghost; Best Dressed.

"How to become involved: Book your tickets. Make sure to get a ticket for everyone attending, no matter the age!B ring Your Own Ghost - put on your best white sheet, and dress it up as you like! Keep an eye on our socials for some inspo to make your ghost unique. Grab your gang of ghouls and float on over to Foyleside from 11:30am with your ticket and make your way to registration on Level 3."

For more info and updates see Foyleside’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FoylesideSC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry is world-renowned as the capital of Hallowe’en, with the four day festival expected to attract around 40,000 people from across the world. This year will see a return of the massive city centre parade for the first time in three years, followed by the annual fireworks display on October 31.

Foyleside Shopping Centre. DER2126GS - 030