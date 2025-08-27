German-Colombian conductor Anna Handler making Irish debut with Ulster Orchestra in Derry

The Ulster Orchestra is returning to Derry on Saturday, September 13 as part of its On Your Doorstep concert series.

German-Colombian conductor Anna Handler will make her Irish debut in a special performance in the Guildhall at 7pm.

The up-and-coming conductor will be joining the orchestra fresh from two exciting debuts with the LA Phil and Boston Symphony orchestras.

The Ulster Orchestra is a regular visitor to Derry with its popular, festive concerts – Messiah and The Magic of Christmas.

The evening opens with Purcell’s dignified Funeral Music for Queen Mary, followed by one of Haydn’s finest symphonies, rich with dark colour and melancholy.

From there, feel the elemental force of Brahms’s Tragic Overture before the concert closes with the passion, betrayal, and triumph of love in Tchaikovsky’s sweeping ballet, Swan Lake.

This concert will only be performed in Derry.

Tickets are £22.50 and are available at www.milleniumforum.co.uk or by calling 02871264455.