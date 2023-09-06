News you can trust since 1772

Greater Shantallow Summer Festival takes place at St. Brigid’s this weekend

Meteorological summer may be technically over but with the fair weather set to continue until the weekend why not pop along to the Greater Shantallow Summer Festival on Saturday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
SUMMER FESTIVAL LAUNCH. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured on Tuesday morning launching the Greater Shantallow Summer Festival which will take place on Saturday 9th September from 1.00pm – 4.00pm in the grounds of St Brigid's College. Included from left are Tina Doolin, Minty Thompson, Sharon Jones, Rory McParland and Conor McCourt Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Peter McDonald, and Gerry McMonagle, Friends of St. Brigid’s. Absent from the photo is Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)SUMMER FESTIVAL LAUNCH. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured on Tuesday morning launching the Greater Shantallow Summer Festival which will take place on Saturday 9th September from 1.00pm – 4.00pm in the grounds of St Brigid's College. Included from left are Tina Doolin, Minty Thompson, Sharon Jones, Rory McParland and Conor McCourt Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Peter McDonald, and Gerry McMonagle, Friends of St. Brigid’s. Absent from the photo is Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
SUMMER FESTIVAL LAUNCH. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured on Tuesday morning launching the Greater Shantallow Summer Festival which will take place on Saturday 9th September from 1.00pm – 4.00pm in the grounds of St Brigid's College. Included from left are Tina Doolin, Minty Thompson, Sharon Jones, Rory McParland and Conor McCourt Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Peter McDonald, and Gerry McMonagle, Friends of St. Brigid’s. Absent from the photo is Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor, Patricia Logue, launched the festival this week.

It will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 1.00pm – 4.00pm in the grounds of St Brigid's College.

Joining the mayor were Tina Doolin, Minty Thompson, Sharon Jones, Rory McParland and Conor McCourt Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Peter McDonald, and Gerry McMonagle, Friends of St. Brigid’s.

Related topics:Patricia Logue