Greater Shantallow Summer Festival takes place at St. Brigid’s this weekend
Meteorological summer may be technically over but with the fair weather set to continue until the weekend why not pop along to the Greater Shantallow Summer Festival on Saturday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
The Mayor, Patricia Logue, launched the festival this week.
It will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 1.00pm – 4.00pm in the grounds of St Brigid's College.
Joining the mayor were Tina Doolin, Minty Thompson, Sharon Jones, Rory McParland and Conor McCourt Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Peter McDonald, and Gerry McMonagle, Friends of St. Brigid’s.