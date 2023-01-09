IN PICTURES: 'Doodles in Derry' art exhibition opens at UV Arts' Urban Art Gallery

A new exhibition featuring the striking work of street artist and illustrator Elph One, aka Brian McFeely entitled ‘Doodles in Derry’ opened on Saturday in the UV Arts ‘Urban Art Gallery’ in Bishop Street.
It forms part of the UV Arts Roots Project, an international urban art outreach programme that brings a host of street artists with deep rooted connections and heritage from the North-West and surrounding areas to the gallery and city to showcase their work and celebrate the artistic cultural links as a curated Exhibit by UV Arts.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Street Artist and illustrator Elph One aka Brian McFeely ( right) pictured UV ARTS director Karl Porter at the launch of his ‘Doodles in Derry’ exhibition on Saturday in the UV Arts ‘The Urban Art Gallery’ in Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 58
2. Street Artist and illustrator Elph One aka Brian McFeely pictured relatives Conal McFeely, Anne McFeely, Anna McFeely and Caolan McFeely at the launch of his ‘Doodles in Derry’ exhibition on Saturday in the UV Arts ‘The Urban Art Gallery’ in Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 56
3. Caroline Canning and Michael pictured at the launch of Street Artist and illustrator Elph One aka Brian McFeely's‘Doodles in Derry’ exhibition on Saturday in the UV Arts ‘The Urban Art Gallery’ in Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 55
4. Street Artist and illustrator Elph One aka Brian McFeely pictured relatives Maggie and Donna McFeely at the launch of his ‘Doodles in Derry’ exhibition on Saturday in the UV Arts ‘The Urban Art Gallery’ in Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 57
