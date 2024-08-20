Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Féile le Chéile is making a return this September, with a programme full to the brim of the Irish language and culture.

An Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin will celebrate the past 15 years spent in their home on Great James’ Street, and 40 years since the organisation started teaching Irish language lessons in the city, during the festival, which runs from September 7 to 28.

It will features a wide range of events, catering for those interested in picking up a casual cúpla focal (few words) while enjoying first-rate traditional Irish music at their late-night Coisír Tí (House Party), to those wanting to try some creative writing as Gaeilge with a workshop led by local writer, Dara Collins.

Those interested in sharing their creative talentsare advised to check out the Oíche Cois Tine (Fireside Night).

Siubhán Nic Amhlaoibh said: “We're thrilled to be able to celebrate 15 years in our home on Great James Street. The building itself was an architectural wonder at the time it was built and it's hard to believe we have been here 15 years - we've made ourselves very much at home.

“It's also 40 years this year since a handful of our very passionate volunteers first began teaching the Irish language in the city. What started off with small classes in Dove House has certainly grown over the past 40 years. These days, we’re delighted to be hosting our weekly classes for over 400 Irish language learners, and over 300 traditional Irish musicians. These celebrations are dedicated to everybody who made such a huge reach possible, to our current community who we see day-to-day in the Cultúrlann and in the Acadamh, and to those who cheer us on from afar.

“Over the past year, we've undertaken a great deal of research into the history of the Irish language in the city, and people's current attitudes to it. In the spirit of Féile Le Chéile (a festival together) many volunteers have contributed their stories, their feelings, and their own research, which we’re excited to be presenting as part of the programme. Around that, as always, there will be plenty of music, lots of Irish, and even some dancing to see us through the month. Agus beidh fáilte romhat!”

For more information, visit the website www.culturlann.org/event

You can also follow the organisation’s social media at @culturlanndoire on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.