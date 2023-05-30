Locky Morris and Jaki Irvine’s ‘Re_sett_ing_s’ exhibition at Void gets billboard treatment
A taste of ‘Re_sett_ing_s’, an exhibition between Locky Morris and Jaki Irvine at Void Gallery, has been erected on billboards on two of the busiest thoroughfares in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:21 BST
The work – by Jaki Irvine – has been placed on Strand Road and at Garden City.
‘Re_sett_ing_s’ continues at the Void until June 3 while the billboards will remain in place until June 4.
Locky Morris was born in Derry where he continues to live and work.
Jaki Irvine works with video installation, photography, music composition and writing.