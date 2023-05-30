News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Locky Morris and Jaki Irvine’s ‘Re_sett_ing_s’ exhibition at Void gets billboard treatment

A taste of ‘Re_sett_ing_s’, an exhibition between Locky Morris and Jaki Irvine at Void Gallery, has been erected on billboards on two of the busiest thoroughfares in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:21 BST

The work – by Jaki Irvine – has been placed on Strand Road and at Garden City.

‘Re_sett_ing_s’ continues at the Void until June 3 while the billboards will remain in place until June 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Locky Morris was born in Derry where he continues to live and work.

Jaki Irvine's 'Knots'.Jaki Irvine's 'Knots'.
Jaki Irvine's 'Knots'.
Most Popular

Jaki Irvine works with video installation, photography, music composition and writing.

Read More
Void presents ‘Re_sett_ing_s’ – a collaboration between Jaki Irvine and Locky Mo...
Related topics:Derry