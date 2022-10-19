Neil Hegarty, John Duddy and 'Derry Girls' star Kathy Kiera Clarke highlights of Omagh Literary Festival

Mr. Hegarty, who wrote the novels ‘Inch Levels’ and ‘The Jewel’ and co-edited ‘Impermanence’, a collection of essays by 12 writers against the back drop of Brexit, the Border and Covid, will be in conversation with reporter Sam McBride in the Strule Arts Centre at 8pm on Friday, October 21. Admission is £10.

On Saturday, October 22, the festival – in honour of the late Dromore-born writer Benedict Kiely – will feature the première of ‘A Bend in the River’ starring Mr. Duddy, the former professional boxer from Derry who is now a popular actor, and Ms. Clarke, who played ‘Aunt Sarah’ in ‘Derry Girls’. John Connors of ‘Love/Hate’ fame also stars.

The film was written and directed by the Tyrone-born Colin Broderick and shot in his native county.

John Duddy and Kathy Kiera Clarke star in A Bend in the River.

Mr. Broderick, who is based in New York, will be in Omagh to introduce the film and talk about his work before the screening.

The screening will take place in the Strule Arts Centre at 7pm. Admission £10 and £5 for students.

Ticket includes a champagne reception and the opportunity to meet Colin and some members of the cast.

Other participants in the festival include Olivia Fitzsimons, Wendy Erskine and Adrian Duncan.

Neil Hegarty

For more information about what is on or to book tickets in advance of the festival visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on