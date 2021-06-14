Nile Rodgers and CHIC lined up for Belfast gig in August

The man who wrote seminal disco anthems such as ‘Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah),’ ‘Everybody Dance,’ ‘Le Freak,’ ‘I Want Your Love’ and Good Times’ with CHIC, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer,’ ‘We Are Family’ and ‘Lost in Music’ for Sister Sledge, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘I’m Coming Out’ with Diane Ross, as well as ‘Let’s Dance,’ with David Bowie, ‘Like a Virgin’ for Madonna, and 'Get Lucky' with Daft Punk, transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.