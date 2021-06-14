Nile Rodgers and CHIC lined up for Belfast gig in August
Funk and disco legend Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC will play a much anticipated gig in Custom House Square on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
The man who wrote seminal disco anthems such as ‘Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah),’ ‘Everybody Dance,’ ‘Le Freak,’ ‘I Want Your Love’ and Good Times’ with CHIC, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer,’ ‘We Are Family’ and ‘Lost in Music’ for Sister Sledge, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘I’m Coming Out’ with Diane Ross, as well as ‘Let’s Dance,’ with David Bowie, ‘Like a Virgin’ for Madonna, and 'Get Lucky' with Daft Punk, transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Nile Rodgers & CHIC recently released their first new studio album, “It’s About Time” in over 26 years to critical acclaim and a Top 10 position in the UK album charts. Tickets on sale Friday June 18 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie & Ticketmaster outlets nationwide. Northern Ireland customers 0844 277 44 55 & Republic of Ireland customers 0818 719 300.