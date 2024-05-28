Norah McGuinness and James Dixon paintings to feature in auction with St. Columba a theme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Works by Norah McGuinness and James Dixon feature in an auction of important Irish art on Wednesday while a number of paintings listed have a decidedly Columban theme ahead of the Feast of St. Columba on June 9.

‘Kitchen Lamp’, a signed oil on canvas, by McGuinness, has been listed by Adam’s Auctioneers of Dublin among its lots for its online auction at 6pm on Wednesday, May 29. It has an estimated starting price of between €4,000 and €6,000.

A watercolour bearing McGuinness’ studio stamp entitled ‘The Urn at Newtown Park House’ is being offered for between €1,000 and €1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuinness, who was born in Derry and studied at the ‘Tech’ before making a name as an international artist, died aged 79 in 1980.

Letitia Marion Hamilton’s watercolour, ‘Voyage of St Columba, Derry to Iona (1963)’

Three works by Tory Island artist James Dixon also feature.

‘The Voyage to Iona’ (€6,000 - €8,000), ‘Mr. Wallace Clark and Crew’ (€4,000 - €6,000) and ‘Wild Goose’ (€6,000 - €8,000) are particularly timely as we approach the feast of Derry’s patron saint.

The paintings were a tribute to Wallace Clark’s (1926-2011) re-creation of St. Colmcille’s sea voyage from Derry to Iona off Scotland.

Jame's Dixon's ‘Wild Goose’ (€6,000 - €8,000)

Letitia Marion Hamilton’s watercolour, ‘Voyage of St Columba, Derry to Iona (1963)’ was similarly inspired and is also included with an estimated price range of between €3,000 and €5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad