Norah McGuinness and James Dixon paintings to feature in auction with St. Columba a theme

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th May 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 17:04 BST
Works by Norah McGuinness and James Dixon feature in an auction of important Irish art on Wednesday while a number of paintings listed have a decidedly Columban theme ahead of the Feast of St. Columba on June 9.

‘Kitchen Lamp’, a signed oil on canvas, by McGuinness, has been listed by Adam’s Auctioneers of Dublin among its lots for its online auction at 6pm on Wednesday, May 29. It has an estimated starting price of between €4,000 and €6,000.

A watercolour bearing McGuinness’ studio stamp entitled ‘The Urn at Newtown Park House’ is being offered for between €1,000 and €1,500.

McGuinness, who was born in Derry and studied at the ‘Tech’ before making a name as an international artist, died aged 79 in 1980.

Letitia Marion Hamilton’s watercolour, ‘Voyage of St Columba, Derry to Iona (1963)’Letitia Marion Hamilton’s watercolour, ‘Voyage of St Columba, Derry to Iona (1963)’
Letitia Marion Hamilton’s watercolour, ‘Voyage of St Columba, Derry to Iona (1963)’

Three works by Tory Island artist James Dixon also feature.

‘The Voyage to Iona’ (€6,000 - €8,000), ‘Mr. Wallace Clark and Crew’ (€4,000 - €6,000) and ‘Wild Goose’ (€6,000 - €8,000) are particularly timely as we approach the feast of Derry’s patron saint.

The paintings were a tribute to Wallace Clark’s (1926-2011) re-creation of St. Colmcille’s sea voyage from Derry to Iona off Scotland.

Jame's Dixon's ‘Wild Goose’ (€6,000 - €8,000)Jame's Dixon's ‘Wild Goose’ (€6,000 - €8,000)
Jame's Dixon's ‘Wild Goose’ (€6,000 - €8,000)

Letitia Marion Hamilton’s watercolour, ‘Voyage of St Columba, Derry to Iona (1963)’ was similarly inspired and is also included with an estimated price range of between €3,000 and €5,000.

The auctioneer states: “Clark’s endeavour garnered considerable interest in 1961 and was widely reported. Both Dixon and Letitia Hamilton were inspired to paint Clark’s voyage to Iona. Hamilton, part of Clark’s artistic circle of friends, painted her tribute to the voyage in the year before her death, despite her failing eyesight, and gifted it to Clark.”

