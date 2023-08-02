Playhouse hosting Brian Farrell’s latest exhibition, Caught In A Flash

A series of portraits from the prominent local artist will be on public display at The Playhouse from August 5 to 31.

This is Mr. Farrell’s sixth solo exhibition in the city, and the striking collection is heavily influenced by both pop art, expressionism and street art.

Speaking in advance of the opening night on Friday, Mr. Farrell said: "Every portrait is not just a portrait of the subject, but of the artist.

"To quote Oscar Wilde: The sitter is merely the accident, the occasion. It is not he who is revealed by the painter; it is rather the painter who, on the coloured canvas, reveals himself."