Playhouse hosting Brian Farrell’s latest exhibition, Caught In A Flash
The Playhouse will host Derry artist Brian Farrell’s latest exhibition, Caught In A Flash, throughout the month of August.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:34 BST
A series of portraits from the prominent local artist will be on public display at The Playhouse from August 5 to 31.
This is Mr. Farrell’s sixth solo exhibition in the city, and the striking collection is heavily influenced by both pop art, expressionism and street art.
Speaking in advance of the opening night on Friday, Mr. Farrell said: "Every portrait is not just a portrait of the subject, but of the artist.
"To quote Oscar Wilde: The sitter is merely the accident, the occasion. It is not he who is revealed by the painter; it is rather the painter who, on the coloured canvas, reveals himself."
The exhibition opens at 7pm on Friday, August 5. Admission to the Caught In A Flash exhibition is free and everyone is welcome to attend.