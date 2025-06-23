The Prodigy and Carl Cox announce Belfast show

The Prodigy and Carl Cox are to play Belfast next spring.

The legendary electronic punks play the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Tickets go on sale in Friday.

The Prodigy will perform tracks across their seven number one albums, with Carl Cox returning to his genre breaking three deck vinyl setup for a two hour support set.

The announcement comes just ahead of The Prodigy’s highly anticipated and emotionally charged return to Glastonbury, their first performance at the festival after cancelling in 2019 shortly after the sad passing of Keith Flint.

The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: “We’re bringing back that full experience of non-stop noise and beats from doors to getting chucked out. It will be that full Prodigy experience as it was then and how it continues to be now...and droppin’ new tunes for the people…

“We've got our old friend Carl joining us so expect full attack mode, factor 9...Let’s go!”

Carl Cox added: “I love working with these guys and it’s such a long time since I have. They knew me that last time I was out playing three turntables, and the type of music I was playing was hardcore rave music, so that’s what I’m going to be doing, playing that sort of sound and into the new skool, I’m really looking forward to it, so here we are Carl Cox and The Prodigy back again to rip up the dance floors”.

Tickets are available on general sale from Friday, June 27 via www.theprodigy.com