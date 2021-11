News you can trust since 1772

RETRO PHOTOS SPECIAL! IT WAS 2004 AND THEY WERE PARTYING!

The curtain comes down on Grantchester

Derry jazz legend Gay McIntyre has passed away

Séamas O’Reilly talks to the ‘Journal’ about his poignant and hilarious new memoir ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?’

Video: Féile presents 'Spirits of The Streets'

RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! The 1970s and 1980s

Video: Féile presents 'The Witch Beyond the Heights'

OPINION : Generations of local people have made Halloween what it is today in Derry, Donegal, Tyrone

It is A Streets Alive Project funded by Urban Villages.

This is a series of short horror films made in the Bogside and Fountain.