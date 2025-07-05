Artlink session shows creatives how to craft a better visitor experience

Artists, makers and creatives are invited to explore new opportunities to showcase their craft, connect with visitors and grow their income.

Creatives across Inishowen and the North West are invited to an information event at Artlink Fort Dunree from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, July 16. This session – coinciding with Go Visit Inishowen’s ‘Meet the Makers’ Week – will explore how local artists, artisans, and designers can engage with visitors, share their skills, and build sustainable income through hands-on experiences like workshops, demonstrations, and immersive activities.

Organised in collaboration with www.irishhands.com – a new platform supporting and championing local creatives – this session will discuss how to craft experiences that resonate with tourists, visitors and art lovers. Whether you work in pottery, textiles, woodcraft, painting, or any other creative field, this is your chance to learn how to turn your passion into unforgettable visitor encounters.

Shane Kirby, founder of Irish Hands, said: “At Irish Hands, we’re currently developing self-guided arts and crafts itineraries and bookable experiences across Inishowen and the North West, connecting visitors with our region’s vibrant arts community.

Irish Hands launch event at the Inishowen Innovation Hub in Buncrana, June 2024, which includes Irish Hands founder Shane Kirby (fourth from right).

"Our platform celebrates local makers who blend world-class craftsmanship with ancient traditions, and we plan to offer hands-on workshops, studio tours, and immersive sessions. These experiences will let visitors and locals alike discover the stories behind every handmade piece, deepening appreciation for the skill and passion of our artisans – from weavers to potters, woodturners to painters.

“This event at Artlink is a fantastic opportunity for creatives to explore how they can develop future experiences and connect more deeply with visitors. By offering workshops or demonstrations, they can generate extra income while keeping our rich arts & craftmaking traditions alive. I can’t wait to see how this session sparks new ideas and empowers our talented community.”

Niall McCaughan, Manager of Go Visit Inishowen, added: “This information event aligns perfectly with our ‘Meet the Makers’ Week – and it’s not just about income, but creating lasting memories and cultural exchange. Inishowen’s arts & craftmaking scene is incredible, and we hope this session will help to elevate it further. We want future visitors to our peninsula to leave with a real connection to the hands and hearts behind our crafts.”

Rebecca Strain, Artlink Project Coordinator, encourages everyone to come along: “Whether you’re an established creative or just starting out, this is a great opportunity to explore new or fresh ways to share your work. We’re therefore delighted to be hosting this presentation by Shane Kirby from Irish Hands, which is essentially about celebrating local creative makers and supporting their growth. Don’t miss it!”

For further information on the ‘Creative Experiences’ info event at Artlink Fort Dunree from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday 16th July 2025, email [email protected]