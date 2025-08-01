Award-winning national youth orchestra set to perform its first summer concert

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is regarded as one of the jewels in the crown of the local arts scene, with a reputation for excellence in all its performances. Established in 1993, the Ulster Youth Orchestra continues to flourish as the premier showcase youth orchestra in Northern Ireland.

Following rigorous competitive auditions, 94 talented young musicians have been selected to attend the annual summer course in preparation for two public concerts in Derry-Londonderry and Belfast. The young players will be coached by a team of highly experienced professional tutors during the intensive 10-day residential course at Greenmount Agricultural College, Antrim.

One of this year's talented players is Róise Ní Laoire and she told us: "There is nothing quite like being fully immersed in the rich sound of an orchestra – from shimmering strings to brilliant brass, to the fierce crash of a cymbal. That enveloping sound can’t be matched. But what makes it even more special for me is knowing I’m not just hearing it – I’m part of it.

"I’m an 18-year-old harpist from Dublin. Music has been woven into my life for as long as I can remember. Apparently, I could sight-sing before I could form full sentences, and by the time I hit my teenage years, I’d somehow stumbled my way through all the piano grades.

"But it wasn’t until I discovered the harp that music became my true passion. People say love at first sight doesn’t exist – in my case, it was love at first touch. The moment I laid my fingers on my harp, I knew there was no turning back.

"At ten years old, I started playing lever harp with a small traditional Irish group. From there, my musical world grew when I joined TU Dublin Conservatoire – a place where my musicality was nurtured, and where I began to flourish as a musician. I eventually transitioned to the pedal harp and this is where my orchestral journey began.

"All of these steps led me to one of the most exciting experiences of my life so far: joining the Ulster Youth Orchestra.

"I became a member for the first time last year. Until then, classical music had been a mostly solo venture for me. There weren’t many opportunities to play with other groups, so stepping into my first UYO rehearsal was unforgettable. I was blown away – not only by the sheer volume of sound we created but by the professionalism and talent of the young musicians around me.

"Those ten days with UYO were some of the best of my life. Under the guidance of conductors Jac van Steen and César Ramos, and with the help of inspiring tutors, we worked tirelessly to produce a sound far more mature than our years.

"But UYO gave me more than just music – it gave me a sense of belonging. For the first time, I felt like I’d found my tribe: like-minded, dedicated young musicians who share the same love for what we do."

This year’s programme begins with the cinematic Twelfth Symphony by Shostakovich. Titled The Year 1917, it was dedicated to the memory of Lenin and vividly depicts the tensions and violence just before the revolution, Lenin’s hideout where he planned his campaign, the shelling of the Winter Palace in October 1917 and ends with The Dawn of Humanity as the new society emerged. A huge and powerful opener.

After the interval, a period of calm with Dvořák’s Othello Overture which focuses on the dark side of romance as Othello’s love for Desdemona turns to jealousy.

To conclude, the mood lightens with the popular Pictures at an Exhibition written by Mussorgsky and brilliantly orchestrated by Ravel. The visitor walks through the exhibition and the music brings each picture (of which there are ten) vividly to life.

Paula Klein, UYO General Manager, says: “Every year generates a great sense of excitement as the course gets closer and we look forward to welcoming everyone, to working hard, having fun and to delivering high quality, sparkling performances. We are looking forward to welcoming back Michael Seal as our conductor and diving into this year’s dramatic repertoire!”

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is grateful for the substantial funding it receives from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to support its work.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Ulster Youth Orchestra’s summer concert series is an annual highlight in the musical calendar which serves to showcase the incredible training, development and work that this award-winning company do to support our finest young, classical musicians. Audiences can expect two evenings of tremendous classical music, and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy!”

The Ulster Youth Orchestra, Northern Ireland’s award-winning national youth orchestra, is set to perform its first summer concert in the Guildhall on 15th August.