Burt Book Sale to be held over Easter
The eagerly-awaited Burt Book Sale will be held in St. Mary’s Hall in Burt on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.
By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
All proceeds from the sale will go to Parish Funds with a donation going to Lough Swilly RNLI.
The organisers said they are grateful for donations of a large collection of books to make this unique event possible.
The hall is open on Thursday and Friday, April 6 & 7, from 12-4pm or by prior arrangement to leave in books. Contact Kathleen
on 00353 863931426 or email [email protected]
The sale takes place from 10am – 4pm on April 8, and from 11am – 5pm on April 10.