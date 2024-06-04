Derry author David Harkin’s new book ‘How James Bond Saved My Life’ underlines the power of cinema
During the course of the book David takes the reader on a journey through cinema, delving into the significance of cinematic role models and how cinematic characters can empower and inspire young minds, be it Bond, Batman or Wonder Woman.
David shares his experiences as a non-verbal school child requiring speech therapy and his childhood growing up in the North during the Troubles to establish the significance of cinema.
He explains: “‘How James Bond Saved My Life’ refers to a conversation with a mental health consultant who said that during my formative years as a non-verbal child, ‘James Bond had saved my life,’ suggesting that the fictional character of James Bond was the underlying role model in the early part of my life.
"From a personal standpoint, the first part of ‘How James Bond Saved My Life’ is an emotional journey, contextualising my social environment as I grew up during the Troubles in NI and drilling down on why certain fictional characters struck a chord as I searched for cinematic role models as a young boy with special educational needs.”
David intertwines personal anecdotes from his past, the bullying at school, and his struggle in learning to speak, with his professional expertise as a qualified youth worker and film tutor to present a compelling case for the importance of switching off from the everyday world and tuning into the world of cinema.
"The second viewpoint is from a professional standpoint and my work as a media facilitator, film tutor, and qualified youth worker,” he says.
"Through this second viewpoint, I review films and cinematic role models discussed with young people, revealing why cinematic role models/characters can empower, challenge, and inspire young people to be the best version of themselves.
“With this book, I wanted to write something that discussed the many cinematic role models that have the potential to change the lives of many young people - a book that examines the many films and cinematic role models that inspired and ultimately changed my life as a young child with special educational needs.”
David Harkin is a filmmaker, a qualified youth worker with the Education Authority Youth Service and media facilitator specialising in film and media.
