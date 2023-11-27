The tragic true story behind one of Ireland’s stunning national parks, Glenveagh Castle, is the backdrop to debut novelist Anne Madden’s new cross-Atlantic historical fiction, The Wilderness Way.

The novel tells the true story of the notorious Glenveagh evictions when landlord John Adair put more than 200 people out of their homes in April 1861. The incident has lived long in the memory of people in the north west through to the present day.

That same month of April 1861 saw an historic battle erupt beyond Irish shores as the American Civil War got underway.

The overlapping of these two events sparked former journalist Anne Madden’s interest in penning the story.

Author Anne Madden and the cover of her book, 'The Wilderness Way'.

“I was struck by the misery this landlord inflicted on his own tenants and wanted to explore the reasons why he evicted them that very cold spring,” said Anne.

“I became more intrigued by Adair when I read that he had married an American Civil War widow, Cornelia Wadsworth Ritchie whose father was a famous general.”

“I’d studied the Civil War at university and decided I could fictionalise an account of the period that could bring to life what had happened.”

Anne has spent a lot of holidays visiting Donegal and in particular Glenveagh National Park.

“Donegal is undoubtedly one of the most scenic parts of Ireland. It was a pleasure to write a story with the stunning background of Glenveagh. I only hope I’ve done it justice in my descriptions in the novel.”

The Wilderness Way is told through the eyes of the landlord and one of the evicted tenants, a fictionalised character, Declan Conaghan. While John Adair is planning to build a castle on his new estate, Declan and his brother emigrate to the US to escape the workhouse where they ended up after the evictions. They join their uncle in upstate New York where they fight with the Wadsworth Guards led by Cornelia’s father in the civil war.

“There are a lot of big themes in the story – Irish emigration, the American Civil War, the famine and religion – but at its heart is a family who want to stay together but are shaken by the forces at the time that drag them apart.”

The Wilderness Way is published by One More Chapter, an imprint of HarperCollins available in paperback (£9.99), ebook (£1.99) and audiobook (£15.99) from December 7, 2023.

