Julieann Campbell’s ‘On Bloody Sunday’ shortlisted for 2023 PEN Hessell-Tiltman Prize

An oral history book marking the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday has been shortlisted for a prestigious literary prize held in Oxford.

Derry author Julieann Campbell’s ‘On Bloody Sunday: A New History of the Day and Its Aftermath by Those Who Were There’ (Monoray) is among six history titles shortlisted for the 2023 PEN Hessell-Tiltman Prize.

The prize, endowed by former PEN member Marjorie Hessell-Tiltman’s bequest, celebrates the best non-fiction on any historical subject.

A former Derry Journal reporter, Campbell is currently a PhD researcher at Ulster University.

Julieann Campbell

The winner will be announced on November 22 at a ceremony held at the Bodleian Libraries’ Weston Library in Oxford.

Richard Ovenden, Bodley’s Librarian, will address the audience before the seven shortlisted authors read from their nominated books and appear in conversation with the judges ahead of announcing the 2023 prize winner.

Zoe Sadler, Events and Prizes Manager at English PEN said: “This year’s shortlist is compelling, impressive, and illuminating, highlighting the power and vitality of historical writing and the important diversity of subjects and perspectives that it can uncover. It was fascinating to hear the judges’ profound and thoughtful discussions which led to such a brilliant list.”

The judging panel said of Campbell’s book, “Raw, meticulous and deeply personal, On Bloody Sunday is a remarkable act of public memory. The book gathers hundreds of different voices in testimony and reflection, retelling the unresolved story of the massacre of unarmed civilians in 1972.