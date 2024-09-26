Laughing through the troubles: New book celebrates the wit and banter of NI's Six Counties
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland is known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and a unique sense of humor that has helped its people navigate life’s ups and downs. In a new book, the wit and wisdom of NI, local author, Aidan McEmtee takes readers on a journey through the sharp wit, dry sarcasm, and warm-hearted banter that define the region’s comedic identity.
Drawing from personal anecdotes, historical insights, and the influence of family—particularly a father who was a singer in a band and taught the importance of connecting through entertainment, Aidan captures the spirit of humour that unites the people of Northern Ireland, one joke at a time.
This captivating exploration brings to life the voices, stories, and laughter that have made Northern Ireland's humour an enduring part of its cultural identity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.