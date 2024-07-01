Charting artistry: ‘Drawing with Altitude II’ celebrates Inishowen’s unique mapping history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Artlink Fort Dunree is delighted to announce ‘Drawing with Altitude II’, a new exhibition by Dr Karen Rann, running from 28th June to 28th July 2024. Situated on the scenic west coast of the Inishowen Peninsula, the exhibition revisits the historic landscape of Mullagharry, where early experiments in contour mapping by Ordnance Survey hill-sketchers began in 1839.

Karen, a visual artist and cartographic historian, has dedicated years to exploring the hill-sketchers’ activities through walking, sketching, and model making. Visitors to the new exhibition will have the opportunity to meet the artist and engage in a series of immersive activities, including guided walks, informative talks, and hands-on making sessions, all designed to rediscover Inishowen’s rolling hills through the eyes of a mapmaker.

Reflecting on her journey, Karen said: "During my PhD research, the significance of the Inishowen Peninsula in the history of the Ordnance Survey became really evident to me. This new exhibition is therefore a continuation of my exploration of these local landscapes and their mapping stories, highlighting the intricate beauty of contour lines and their historical context."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year 2024 marks the bicentenary of the Ordnance Survey’s connections with Ireland, an opportune moment for Artlink to present ‘Drawing with Altitude II’ as part of the Earagail Arts Festival.

Drawing with Altitude II exhibition at Artlink Fort Dunree

Exhibition Highlights: Symposium (July 27th and 28th): Featuring presentations by Dr Rann, OS200 Project team members (OS200 is an initiative by Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Limerick) and local artists and historians. Includes walking-talks led by Karen Rann, Sharon Porter, Mhairi Sutherland, and John Hegarty.

Evening Pub Quiz: Hosted by quiz master Tommy McCardle at The Laurentic Bar, exploring local mapping, oral history, geography, and place names.

Participatory Sessions: In collaboration with ‘Feel Good Fortnight’, Karen will be offering workshops for young people, using materials, techniques and equipment from her exhibition. The sessions are designed for curious minded and fun-loving young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artlink project coordinator Rebecca Strain said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Dr Karen Rann to bring this really unique exhibition to life. 'Drawing with Altitude II' offers our community and visitors alike the chance to delve into the rich cartographic history of Inishowen, fostering a deeper connection to our local heritage”.

Portfolio Sketch-book recommended by Colonel Bainbrigge

Artlink project coordinator Martha McCulloch added: “Coinciding with ‘Drawing with Altitude II’, Artlink invited artists to interpret the theme The Hills of Donegal, through various mediums, showcasing the rugged beauty of these stunning landscapes. This exhibition is on show in the mezzanine gallery at Fort Dunree.

“I’d therefore like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to visit the ‘Drawing with Altitude II’ exhibition at Artlink during July, and take part in its many associated activities and events that explore the unique and fascinating intersection of art, history, and cartography.”