Coming of Age story comes home to Derry
Commedia of Errors are back at The Playhouse Derry with brand new play 'Rose+Bud' by Rose Coogan directed by Benjamin Gould on the 10th and 11th October.
Rose+Bud is a fresh coming of age story about young Bud leaving Ballynahinch and escaping to the bright lights of university in...Magee, Derry. Only he's not alone- with him, of him and for him, is Rose. Rose is his 'ideal', his 'other', his self. A journey of realisation, transition and perhaps, reconciliation. Journey inside the mind of Rose Coogan - a play about coming to terms with who you were, who you are and who you want to be. Fresh from its debut at the Dublin fringe this play, described as a 'Queer Philadelphia, Here I Come!' by audience members, is a coming of age story for the times.
Written by Rose Coogan and directed by Benjamin Gould Rose+Bud is a heartfelt and heart-breaking, new comedy about self-acceptance.
Following on from their highly acclaimed and sell-out show I Am Maura and the smash-hit The Gap Year with the Lyric Theatre, the award-winning Commedia of Errors are returning to Derry, not just with one but two shows. Co-creative Clare McMahon's original debut play 'Shakespeare's Women' will come to the Playhouse on Nov 14th after a new produciton run at The Grand Opera House, Belfast. 'Rose+Bud' is a semi-autobiographical piece sharing a much-needed positive trans narrative.
Commedia of Errors is an independent theatre company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, creating art that responds to, challenges and questions the changing times in which we live. Productions include I Am Maura, Shakespeare's Women, That Scottish Play! and The Gap Year with the Lyric Theatre.
Rose+Bud 10th & 11th October. Shakesepeare's Women 14th November. Tickets via www.https://www.derryplayhouse.co.uk
