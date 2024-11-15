Commissioner’s photography competition captures older peoples perspective of Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland is inviting older people to share their personal, festive experiences through the lens of a camera.

The 2024, highly anticipated Christmas photography competition ‘Christmas through my eyes’ encourages individuals aged 60 and over to capture the essence of Christmas as they see it –whether it’s a cherished holiday tradition, seasonal activity, a winter scene or a simple moment of joy that captures the spirit of Christmas.

As the festive season approaches, the competition offers a chance to highlight the often-over-looked experiences and perspectives of older people.

The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch said:

“There is no better way to conclude my term as Commissioner than with our annual Christmas photography competition. The theme of the competition ‘Christmas through my eyes’ invites people to express what Christmas means to them at this stage in life.

“The competition is not only a chance to show off photography skills but is part of a broader initiative by my office to encourage creativity, reduce social isolation and showcase the richness of older people within our communities.”

“I am excited to see this year’s entries and seeing how older people will interpret this year’s theme”

The COPNI Christmas card competition is open to everyone living in Northern Ireland aged 60 plus, up to three entries per person can be submitted.

Entries must be submitted via email to [email protected] or via private message on COPNI’s Facebook page.

You can also post a hard copy to The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Equality House, 7-9 Shaftesbury Square, BT2 7DP. However, digital copies are recommended.

Please include your name and contact details (including phone number), a short description of your photograph and ensure you have the permission of anybody featured in the photograph prior to submission.

A shortlist of entries will be chosen, and the winner will receive a £200 voucher of their choice, with the winning image being featured on COPNI’s virtual Christmas card, social media channels and newsletter.

The competition will close 12 noon Friday 6 December 2024.

So, grab your camera or smart phone and start snapping your festive moments!