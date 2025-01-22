Cookstown Support Group, The Hub BT80 receives £1,000 Asda Foundation Grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded £1,000 to Northern Ireland volunteer led charity, The Hub BT80. The charity offers an all-inclusive space, open to everyone, that works to promote self-care through mental health and well-being workshops.

Established over eight years ago by Carol Doey, The Hub BT80 is a welcoming space for the local community offering a range of different programs and activities, including drama, music, arts, and crafts, aiming to provide access for all members of the community.

The Asda Foundation has donated £600,000 in grants to 763 groups across the UK working to combat loneliness and isolation, including 11 groups in Northern Ireland. The grants, ranging from £400 to £1,600 are intended to support initiatives that bring local communities together and foster social connections. This funding demonstrates the foundation's dedication to addressing social challenges and strengthening community bonds.

The initiative follows information from Asda’s latest community tracker, which revealed that worryingly, 42 per cent of people said that their mental health suffered because of their lack of interaction with others.

Janice Gibson presents Asda Foundation cheque to TheHub BT80

Janice Gibson, Community Champion, Asda Cookstown, added: “As the store community champion, I have the opportunity to reach out to local charities and groups who support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. It's amazing how even a small amount of funding can make such a huge impact to the daily lives of so many people, something I have witnessed firsthand at The Hub BT8 - it’s a warm and welcoming haven where people can come together for a chat over a cup of tea, creating connections and a true sense of community.”

Carol Doey, Founder of The Hub BT80, Cookstown said: “Rising costs has had a direct impact on the services we can provide at the hub, this additional funding provided by the Asda Foundation, has helped us to continue to support our community, particularly the elderly, a lot of who are at their most vulnerable during the winter months due to facing challenges such as feeling isolated and lonely alongside the stress of the extra costs of heating during the colder months.”

“The Hub BT80, is a safe space for all, whether it’s for a chit chat and a cup of tea or to participate in any of programs available, we’re here for everyone.”

Martin Kendal, Asda Foundation - Communications and Impact Advisor, said: “The Asda Foundation understands that groups centred around bringing people together over a shared interest or hobby, to projects set up to support vulnerable people in our community – these organisations are a lifeline for many, often facing high demand with the added pressure of shortages in donations and volunteers. It’s incredibly important for community groups to have the resources they need to support those who need it the most.”