Derry City and Strabane District residents urged to take part in survey

What matters to you in Derry City and Strabane District Council region?

That's the question from the council, which is looking for 20 people to have conversations with their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours about the future of Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

A spokesman said: "We want to shape how the district can thrive and be sustainable by focusing on the issues that matter most to the people who live there.

"Your input will help us plan for a brighter future—one that meets the needs of everyone in our community. Together, we can create spaces that bring people together, promote well-being, and ensure a legacy of pride and care for generations to come.

Take a photo of the QR code and find out more!

"You will come together over four days (two evenings and three Saturdays) to learn about local climate challenges and opportunities, receive support to have meaningful conversations in your local areas, and share back what you are hearing.

"What makes your community special? What do you love about your city/town/village? What would you like to see improve? We want to hear about your vision for creating a healthier, greener, and more connected community. How can the council and communities work together to make it happen?"

"The results of your efforts will shape the work of Derry and Strabane’s Sustainability and Climate Commission. This will ensure that organisations across Derry City and Strabane District Council area, including the council itself, focus on what matters most to local people as they work together to prepare for a more sustainable and prosperous City and District.

Find out more here: https://involve.org.uk/news-opinion/projects/calling-derry-city-and-strabane-district-residents-we-want-hear-you